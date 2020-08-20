UrduPoint.com
Turkey Developing 13 COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Turkey is currently developing 13 COVID-19 vaccines, Turkish media reported citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The minister said that three vaccines had already passed through animal tests, the TRT broadcaster reported on late Wednesday.

According to Koca, Turkey is currently holding talks with Russia, Germany and China on conducting the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccines.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey has confirmed 253,108 COVID-19 cases so far, with 6,039 fatalities.

More Stories From World

