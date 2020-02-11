Turkey Did Not Take Part in Joint Syrian-Turkish Border Patrol With Russia - Borenkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Turkey did not take part in a joint patrol of the Syrian-Turkish border with Russia, Russia's military police continued patrolling on several routes in Syria, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Monday.

"In connection with the non-arrival of the Turkish side for joint patrolling, Russian military police units unilaterally patrolled the route," Borenkov said.

"All patrol activities were conducted in line with the approved plans, without incidents," he said.