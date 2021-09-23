Turkey Disagrees With US Pressure on S-400, Deal With Russia Will Not Be Revised - Erdogan

Turkey cannot agree with the constant pressure from the United States on the purchase of Russian air defense systems S-400, the deal with Russia has been completed and will not be revised, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021)

"Let the US first correct its mistake in not selling us the F-35 (fighters) under the pretext of the S-400. Constant pressure on us because of the S-400 is unacceptable, we cannot agree with this. The deal with Russia is finished, there is no turning back," Erdogan told Turkish journalists during his visit to the United States, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.