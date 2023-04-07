Turkey Discloses Content of Talks With Russia to West - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Turkish Presidency has disclosed the content of its talks with the Kremlin to Western countries, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had met with Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin to discuss the implementation of large projects, including the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, adding that Russia will participate in the nuclear fuel loading ceremony on April 27 in due course.

The Russian leader discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with the Turkish presidential spokesperson, expressing his readiness for negotiations but saying the West was impeding the process, Hurriyet reported.

Turkey suggested establishing a new security architecture between Russia and Western countries, primarily the United States, and is now discussing it with these countries, the newspaper said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said hat he had discussed the construction of a gas hub in Turkey and the work of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. The The Russian foreign minister arrived in Turkey for a two-day visit on Thursday.