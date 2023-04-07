Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkey Discloses Content Of Talks With Russia To West - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Turkey Discloses Content of Talks With Russia to West - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Turkish Presidency has disclosed the content of its talks with the Kremlin to Western countries, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had met with Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin to discuss the implementation of large projects, including the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, adding that Russia will participate in the nuclear fuel loading ceremony on April 27 in due course.

The Russian leader discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with the Turkish presidential spokesperson, expressing his readiness for negotiations but saying the West was impeding the process, Hurriyet reported.

Turkey suggested establishing a new security architecture between Russia and Western countries, primarily the United States, and is now discussing it with these countries, the newspaper said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said hat he had discussed the construction of a gas hub in Turkey and the work of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. The The Russian foreign minister arrived in Turkey for a two-day visit on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Hub April Gas

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

18 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.