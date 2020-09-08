Turkey Discontented With Sentences in Khashoggi Murder Case - Presidential Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Turkey is dissatisfied with the sentences in the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder case, presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said.

A spokesperson for the Saudi Public Prosecution's Office said Monday a Saudi court had announced sentences to eight suspects in the killing of Khashoggi.

Five of them were given 20-year prison terms, one was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and two to seven years each.

"The final verdict that a Saudi court issued today regarding journalist Jamal Khashoggi's execution inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey fell short of meeting the expectations of Turkey and the international community," Altun wrote on Twitter.