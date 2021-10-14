UrduPoint.com

Turkey Discussed With Taliban In Ankara Return Of Afghan Refugees To Homeland - Cavusoglu

Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Turkey discussed in Ankara with a delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"There are Afghan refugees in Turkey, many of them want to return. The Taliban said they would help them if they return. We also discussed what steps could be taken so that there were no new waves of refugees from Afghanistan," Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks.

He noted that he had received information from the Taliban delegation about the situation in Afghanistan.

"Turkey is providing humanitarian assistance, we sent it to Afghanistan, we are working on this further. It is important to prevent the economy from collapsing in the country. It is equally important to fight terrorism, any power vacuum will immediately cause an increase in terrorist attacks. And we have already seen this," the Turkish minister added.

