Turkey Discusses Mine In Bosphorus Strait With Russia, Ukraine - Turkish Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Turkey discussed the discovery of what turned out to be an obsolete mine in the Bosphorus Strait with both Russia and Ukraine, and continues to coordinate with the countries on the issue, Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize the mine-like object.

"We talked about this with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities. Our coordination continues," Akar told reporters.

The minister added that the object, which turned out to be an obsolete mine, had been successfully neutralized. According to Akar, currently, there are no obstacles for shipping in the Bosphorus Strait.

"The relevant units and teams of our navy continue to work," the minister added.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.

>