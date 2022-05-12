UrduPoint.com

Turkey Dismisses Iran's Accusations Of Causing Sand, Dust Storms As Unscientific

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Turkey Dismisses Iran's Accusations of Causing Sand, Dust Storms as Unscientific

Tehran's statements linking the construction of dams in Turkey with the occurrence of sand and dust storms in the region are scientifically baseless, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Tehran's statements linking the construction of dams in Turkey with the occurrence of sand and dust storms in the region are scientifically baseless, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, speaking before the parliament, criticized the construction of water reservoirs in Turkey, calling them one of the reasons for Iran's environmental problems.

According to Bilgic, sandstorms negatively affect both Turkey and Iran, whereas the main areas of occurrence of these natural phenomena are Africa and the middle East.

"Claims that dams in Turkey caused sand and dust storms in our region are far from being scientific... Land destruction, deforestation, desertification, and drought triggered by climate change also increase these storms," Bilgic said, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Ankara sees the issue of water use and regulation from a purely "humanitarian perspective," according to the spokesman.

Bilgic added that transboundary waters are a matter of partnership rather than conflict and Turkey is open to any rational and scientific cooperation.

Related Topics

Africa Iran Water Turkey Parliament Drought Tehran Middle East From

Recent Stories

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figur ..

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figure

56 seconds ago
 England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test ..

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

58 seconds ago
 Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cu ..

Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts

59 seconds ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad held IRSA for shortage of wa ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad held IRSA for shortage of water in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

1 minute ago
 US Navy Fleet Too Small to Handle 2 Simultaneous C ..

US Navy Fleet Too Small to Handle 2 Simultaneous Conflicts - Chief of Naval Oper ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.