Turkey Dismisses Possibility of Closing Borders to Foreigners Over Delta Virus Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Turkish Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday rejected media speculations that the country could close borders to foreign tourists due to the spread of the Delta coronavirus mutation.

"Some Russian media outlets have circulated reports about a possible closure of Turkey's borders for foreign tourists due to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain Delta. This information, published with reference to an interview with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, does not correspond to reality. [Minister of Culture and Tourism] Mehmet Nuri Ersoy did not make such statements during his speech," the diplomatic mission said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Ersoy told CNN Turk that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation in Delta-hit areas of the country, and when asked about the possibility of border closures, stressed that such a decision would depend on the national coronavirus situation, adding that "it is alright" so far.

Commenting on Ersoy's statements, a spokesperson for his ministry told Sputnik that the decision to close borders to foreign visitors can be made only based on recommendations of relevant authorities, including the health ministry, while it is not a matter for the culture and tourism ministry.