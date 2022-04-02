UrduPoint.com

Turkey Dismisses Threat To Black Sea Traffic From Drifting Naval Mines

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there was no threat to seafaring in the Black Sea after the discovery of drifting naval mines at the northern entrance to the Bosporus Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there was no threat to seafaring in the Black Sea after the discovery of drifting naval mines at the northern entrance to the Bosporus Strait.

"There is no problem as far as sea traffic is concerned," Akar said in a statement.

Akar added that the military is on a lookout for mines in coordination with the coast guard and other agencies and they are ready to take every necessary action. The coast guard has been on high alert, he said.

