Turkey Does Not Block Kurdish Forces' Withdrawal From Safe Zone In Syria- Defense Ministry

Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Turkish military does not prevent the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' Self-Defense Forces (YPG) from the safe zone in the north of the country, information on escape routes is shared with the US representatives, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey said they agreed to suspend Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria for 120 hours and withdraw Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer (18 miles) buffer zone on the Turkish-Syrian border, which Ankara intends to control independently. Despite the ceasefire, there were reports of continued fighting.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are closely monitoring the terrorists of the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] /YPG to leave the territory within 120 hours. In this regard, there is no blocking, and information on safe escape routes has been transmitted to the US military," the statement read.

It added that on Saturday a convoy of 39 cars, most of which were ambulances, arrived safely in the border Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, the wounded were evacuated.

"There is close coordination with the US military on this issue," the statement said.

Ankara launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create the safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Turkey and the US. The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the PKK (banned in Turkey).

The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, while Russia, as well as a number of Arab and Western nations, including the United States, voiced concern over the developments.

