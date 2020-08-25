Turkey Does Not Confirm Questioning Russian Detainees From Libya - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Turkey has not confirmed the information about questioning of the two Russians detained in Libya, the head of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, told Sputnik.

"As for the questioning of Maksim Shugalei and Samer Sueifan in Turkey, we doubt that this information is true.

This information has not held up during our talks with Turkish colleagues," the diplomat said.

Volynkin stressed that the ministry was working hard to help release the Russian detainees and was regularly raising this issue in talks with the Tripoli-based authorities.

The Libyan authorities have suggested that the two Russians detained in May last year were attempting to sway the results of the local elections. Russia has argued that the two researchers were simply carrying out sociological surveys.