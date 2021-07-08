Turkey Does Not Deserve to Be Astana Format Guarantor - Syrian Diplomat

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Turkey does not deserve to be the Astana Format Guarantor as it does not fulfill its obligations, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan said on Thursday.

"The Turkish regime is a guarantor and they support terrorist organizations and do not deserve guarantor status .

.. because they don't fulfill their obligations," Susan said during a press conference after the Astana Format meeting in Nur-Sultan.