Turkey Does Not Want War In Region Due To US-Iran Tensions - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Turkey Does Not Want War in Region Due to US-Iran Tensions - Erdogan

Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a dangerous level, Ankara does not want the region to turn into a war zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at the ceremony to commission the TurkStream gas pipeline

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a dangerous level, Ankara does not want the region to turn into a war zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at the ceremony to commission the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"We have been going through a difficult time lately. US relations with Iran have reached a level that worries us very much. We do not want our region to become a war zone," Erdogan said.

