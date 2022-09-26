Turkey Doing Everything Possible to Unblock Russian Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkey is working together with the United Nations to remove all obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared on Monday.

"Together with the UN, we are making intense efforts to get Russian fertilizers to market," the diplomat said during a press conference at the Japan National Press Club, while in the country to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral the following day.

On Saturday, Cavusoglu stated that Turkey and the UN had found various options for exporting Russian produce, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow expected Ankara and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to persuade the United States and Europe to remove all obstacles to the export of grain and fertilizers from Russia onto world markets.

On July 22, two separate but interrelated documents were signed in Istanbul. They were intended to remove obstacles to the export of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural produce and fertilizers linked to the military operation in Ukraine, staving off a food crisis in the world's poorest countries. One memorandum obliges the UN to remove any restrictions to the export of Russian food and fertilizer exports, while the other enables the shipping of Ukrainian agricultural exports through the country's Black Sea ports. However, Russia has stated that the first memorandum is not yet being implemented.