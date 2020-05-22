TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Turkey has delivered 50 ventilators to Uzbekistan as part of humanitarian aid to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"As part of implementation of the agreements reached during a telephone conversation on April 22 between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on May 22, 2020, an Uzbekistan Airways aircraft made charter flight from Istanbul to islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with humanitarian cargo ... The Turkish side donated 50 domestically produced ventilators for free to help Uzbekistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

This is the second humanitarian cargo sent by Turkey to Uzbekistan over the past two months. In April, Turkey delivered donations of 50,000 protective medical masks, and 200,000 protective suits and helmets to the Central Asian country.

Mirziyoyev said in April that Uzbekistan had purchased 500 ventilators from Russia to treat those infected with coronavirus. The CIS state also plans to buy 2,300 ventilators using funds from international donors.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan has exceeded 3,000, while the number of related deaths stands at 13. Over 2,400 people have recovered.