UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Donates School Supplies In Ethiopia For Students

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Turkey donates school supplies in Ethiopia for students

Turkey donated school supplies in Ethiopia to provide educational support for students in the East African country

ADDIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey donated school supplies in Ethiopia to provide educational support for students in the East African country.

The donation was co-organized by Turkish Embassy in Ethiopia and a Turkish construction firm Yapi Merkezi, which is building a rail way in the Ethiopia.

The aid will be distributed to 19,000 students in the capital Addis Ababa, Yaprak Alp, Turkey's ambassador to Ethiopia, told Anadolu Agency during the handover ceremony at the Bole community school.

Abraham Asrat, the head of public and international relations department in the Addis Ababa city administration, received the donation from Alp and Murat Ocal, Yapi Merkezi country manager for Ethiopia.

The donation included pencils, sharpeners, erasers, exercise books to be handed out in public schools within the Bole Sub city area.

Alp said the donation was a move of the Turkish government and Yapi Merkezi to support the students after they "heard about the free education campaign of the Addis Ababa city administration.

" Receiving the donation, Abraham said his administration initiated a project to provide students with education materials, school uniforms and tuition for free.

"We have been doing this by cooperating with embassies and the donor community," he said.

"Today's donation made by Yapi Merkezi and the Turkish Embassy is a significant one in backing the free education project of the city administration," he told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, Ocal said his company have been involved in development activities in Ethiopia.

"We have been constructing a major railway line in the northeastern part of the country and 92% of its construction has already been completed," he said. "My company would like to continue to engage in the development activities underway throughout Ethiopia."

Related Topics

Education Turkey Company Addis Ababa Ethiopia From Government

Recent Stories

Shopping malls affecting business of wholesale ret ..

20 seconds ago

Gold price sheds Rs700, traded at Rs87, 800 per to ..

22 seconds ago

Two drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

24 seconds ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs156 ..

1 minute ago

Multan gets metropolitan status

2 minutes ago

PM to plead case of Kashmiris before UNGA: Dr Fir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.