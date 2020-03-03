Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile - Syrian Source

A Syrian military plane was downed with an air-to-air missile and fell near the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man in the province of Idlib, a Syrian military source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A Syrian military plane was downed with an air-to-air missile and fell near the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man in the province of Idlib, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 11:03 [local time, 9:00 GMT] our military plane that was on an anti-terrorism mission in southern Idlib was hit by a missile launched by a plane of the Turkish regime's forces, which led to its crash northwest of Ma'arat al-Nu'man," the source said.

There is no information on the crew yet.