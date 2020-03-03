UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile - Syrian Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:33 PM

Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile - Syrian Source

A Syrian military plane was downed with an air-to-air missile and fell near the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man in the province of Idlib, a Syrian military source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A Syrian military plane was downed with an air-to-air missile and fell near the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man in the province of Idlib, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 11:03 [local time, 9:00 GMT] our military plane that was on an anti-terrorism mission in southern Idlib was hit by a missile launched by a plane of the Turkish regime's forces, which led to its crash northwest of Ma'arat al-Nu'man," the source said.

There is no information on the crew yet.

Related Topics

Syria Man Idlib

Recent Stories

Australia's central bank drops interest rate to 0 ..

2 minutes ago

UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challeng ..

13 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

85 trainees passed out under the FATA Economic Rev ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

2 minutes ago

SA to face Australia in T20 World Cup semis as rai ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.