(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey has downed an L-39 type warplane belonging to the Assad regime as part of its ongoing military operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey has downed an L-39 type warplane belonging to the Assad regime as part of its ongoing military operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Turkey announced a new offensive, Operation Spring Shield, in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in an Assad regime airstrike in the Idlib de-escalation zone, just across Turkey's southern border, on Feb. 27.