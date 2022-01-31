UrduPoint.com

Turkey Earned Over $24Bln Through Tourism In 2021 - Statistics Institute

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Turkey Earned Over $24Bln Through Tourism in 2021 - Statistics Institute

Turkey's revenue from tourism more in 2021 increased by 103%, exceeding $24 billion, despite the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions, the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's statistics agency, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Turkey's revenue from tourism more in 2021 increased by 103%, exceeding $24 billion, despite the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions, the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's statistics agency, said on Monday.

"Tourism income in 2021 increased by 103% and reached to 24 billion 482 million 332 thousand Dollars compared to the previous year.

While individual expenditures constituted 19 billion 679 million 915 thousand dollars of the total tourism income, 4 billion 802 million 417 thousand dollars of tourism income was obtained by package tour expenditures," the institute said in its statistics report.

According to the institute's data, 71.4% of foreign visitors came to the country for "travel, entertainment, sportive or cultural activities," with "visiting relatives and friends" and "business" coming second and third, with 16.7% and 4.3% respectively.

Related Topics

Business Turkey From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIO&AVS to facilitate patients of South Punjab at ..

NIO&AVS to facilitate patients of South Punjab at DHQ Multan: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Danish Foreign Minister Denounces Mali's Expulsion ..

Danish Foreign Minister Denounces Mali's Expulsion of French Envoy as 'Unaccepta ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspa ..

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

17 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Ph ..

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

17 minutes ago
 Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candi ..

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Electio ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>