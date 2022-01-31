Turkey Earned Over $24Bln Through Tourism in 2021 - Statistics Institute

Turkey's revenue from tourism more in 2021 increased by 103%, exceeding $24 billion, despite the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions, the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's statistics agency, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Turkey's revenue from tourism more in 2021 increased by 103%, exceeding $24 billion, despite the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions, the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country's statistics agency, said on Monday.

"Tourism income in 2021 increased by 103% and reached to 24 billion 482 million 332 thousand Dollars compared to the previous year.

While individual expenditures constituted 19 billion 679 million 915 thousand dollars of the total tourism income, 4 billion 802 million 417 thousand dollars of tourism income was obtained by package tour expenditures," the institute said in its statistics report.

According to the institute's data, 71.4% of foreign visitors came to the country for "travel, entertainment, sportive or cultural activities," with "visiting relatives and friends" and "business" coming second and third, with 16.7% and 4.3% respectively.