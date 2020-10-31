UrduPoint.com
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Climbs To 35 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:53 PM

The number of those killed in the wake of Friday's powerful earthquake in western Turkey has climbed up to 35, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday

The number previously stood at 28, with 883 injured.

"There are 35 dead, 243 are in care in hospitals, eight are in intensive care, three of them are in grave condition," Koca told reporters.

