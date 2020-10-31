Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 35 - Health Minister

The number of those killed in the wake of Friday's powerful earthquake in western Turkey has climbed up to 35, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday

IZMIR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of those killed in the wake of Friday's powerful earthquake in western Turkey has climbed up to 35, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

The number previously stood at 28, with 883 injured.

"There are 35 dead, 243 are in care in hospitals, eight are in intensive care, three of them are in grave condition," Koca told reporters.