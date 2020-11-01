UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Climbs To 39 - Emergency Agency

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 39 - Emergency Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The number of those killed in the wake of Friday's powerful earthquake in western Turkey has climbed up to 39, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Saturday.

"The death toll has risen to 39 people. Rescuers are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings in Izmir," the statement said.

The number previously stood at 37, with 885 injured.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Izmir

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

1 hour ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

2 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

2 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

2 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.