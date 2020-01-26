UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 38 - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 38 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The death toll of Friday's earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 38, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

The previous death toll was reported at 35.

Over the past few hours, rescuers have recovered the bodies of three victims from under the rubble in the city of Elazig, according to the authority.

AFAD also reported that 45 people have been rescued thus far.

The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday evening, primarily impacting the Elazig province and leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Tremors could reportedly be felt as far away as Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Israel Turkey Elazig Lebanon Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

1 hour ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

2 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

3 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

4 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.