Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 38 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The death toll of Friday's earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 38, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

The previous death toll was reported at 35.

Over the past few hours, rescuers have recovered the bodies of three victims from under the rubble in the city of Elazig, according to the authority.

AFAD also reported that 45 people have been rescued thus far.

The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday evening, primarily impacting the Elazig province and leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Tremors could reportedly be felt as far away as Syria, Lebanon and Israel.