Turkey Earthquake Victims Count Rises To 58 - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Turkey Earthquake Victims Count Rises to 58 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The number of those killed in Friday's earthquake in Turkey has increased to 58, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

The number of victims previously stood at 55, with 896 injured.

 

"The latest data shows that the earthquake took the lives of 58 of our compatriots," Erdogan said while visiting Samsun on the Black Sea coast.

The Turkish leader's visit was streamed live on his official Twitter page.

More Stories From World

