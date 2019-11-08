UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ease Work Permit For Foreign Researchers

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Turkey ease work permit for foreign researchers

Turkey eased work permit process for foreign researchers who will work as part of the country's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) programs

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey eased work permit process for foreign researchers who will work as part of the country's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) programs.

Within the scope of the council's International Fellowship for Outstanding Researchers, Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs, foreign researchers' work permit applications will be prioritized, according to TUBITAK.

In addition to standard documents to obtain a work permit, foreign researchers should submit another document showing their position in these programs through the work permit application system.

The document will be provided by TUBITAK to host institutions in Turkey.

With the new procedure, foreign researchers can now obtain their work permits and join research programs in Turkey through a fast and easy process.

The International Fellowship for Outstanding Researchers, launched in December 2018, has received 243 applications of 152 Turkish citizens and 91 foreigners so far.

Horizon 2020 program, a framework program of the EU, has hosted 63 researchers in Turkey in 2014-2018.

Another framework program of Horizon Europe will support science and innovation projects in 2021-2027.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey December 2018 2020 National University

Recent Stories

Putin to Speak at Artificial Intelligence Conferen ..

36 seconds ago

NIH confirms two more polio cases in KP, count ris ..

39 seconds ago

Pompeo warns against China, Russia on eve of Berli ..

41 seconds ago

Russian airstrikes kill 5 civilians in Syria's Idl ..

43 seconds ago

Bundestag to Study Amendments to EU Gas Directive ..

29 minutes ago

Iran to Quit JCPOA If Other Parties Do Not Adhere ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.