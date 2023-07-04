Open Menu

Turkey, Egypt Appoint Ambassadors For 1st Time In 10 Years - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Turkey and Egypt have appointed ambassadors for the first time in a decade, the countries' foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In late May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed during a phone conversation to raise the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors.

"Turkey and Egypt announce an increase in the level of diplomatic relations to the level of ambassadors. Turkey proposed Salih Mutlu Sen as a candidate for the post of ambassador to Cairo, and Egypt ” Amr Elhamamy for the post of ambassador to Ankara," the statement on the Turkish foreign ministry's website read.

