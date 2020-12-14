UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ends Nationwide Weekend Coronavirus Curfew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

Turkey ended a nationwide weekend curfew early Monday aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey ended a nationwide weekend curfew early Monday aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. (1800GMT) and ended on Monday at 5 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Nov. 30 announced new coronavirus restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors including production, supply, health and agriculture are exempt, said Erdogan.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Restaurants, meanwhile, only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

The curfews will continue until a new decision is taken.

On Sunday, Turkey reported 26,919 more COVID-19 infections, including 5,103 symptomatic patients, and saw 218 more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Since first emerging in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.61 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 72.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 47.19 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.

Related Topics

India Europe Turkey China Agriculture Wuhan Brazil Tayyip Erdogan December Sunday Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $49.58 a barrel F ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa nex ..

8 minutes ago

Venezuela's Maduro Says Russian Sputnik V Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Fashion, textile designing classes to commence fro ..

1 minute ago

CDA releases hefty funds for restoration of Quaid' ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.