Turkey Ends Operation Peace Spring In Syria - Russian Foreign Minister

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Turkey Ends Operation Peace Spring in Syria - Russian Foreign Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkey halts its military operation in northern Syria, from now on everything will depend on the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from the Turkish border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"It is ending, and everything will depend on how the agreements are implemented, including on the withdrawal of weapons and the withdrawal of forces and means of the Kurdish units in question," Lavrov told reporters following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

