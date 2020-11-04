Turkey ends quake rescue mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey on Wednesday called off its search and rescue mission, five days after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 116 people in western Turkey and Greece

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday called off its search and rescue mission, five days after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 116 people in western Turkey and Greece.

The 7.0-magnitude quake struck on Friday off the Turkish town of Seferihisar, becoming the deadliest disaster in Turkey in nearly 10 years.

The Turkish disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday 114 people had died and more than 1,000 were injured. Two teenagers were also killed in Greece.

"The work of search and rescue teams has been completed. We thank every worker and volunteer who contributed. We offer our most heartfelt gratitude," AFAD chief Mehmet Gulluoglu tweeted.