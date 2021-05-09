UrduPoint.com
Turkey Essential For EU To Retain Power - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Turkey Essential for EU to Retain Power - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message on Europe Day that the European Union needed Turkey to be a strong global player.

"The biggest obstacle for the EU becoming a strong global player is lack of strategic patience and vision. The EU needs structural changes...

Obviously, it won't retain its power without contribution and support of our country," he said on Sunday.

Erdogan added that Turkey would continue seeking EU membership despite what he called the bloc's double standards.

The EU-Turkish accession talks have been going off and on since 2005. They were revived in 2016 when the EU asked Turkey to limit the influx of migrants in return for cash and concessions, but soon came to a standstill.

More Stories From World

