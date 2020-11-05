UrduPoint.com
Turkey Establishes Earthquake Commission

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:57 PM

Turkey has established a commission to determine precautionary measures to minimize damages from possible earthquakes in the future in the aftermath of a deadly quake in its Aegean region which has left more than 100 people dead

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission will have 22 members, according to the country's official gazette on Thursday.

The commission will work for a period of three months after a chairman, deputy chairman and other officials are elected.

It will be able to work outside Ankara province when necessary.

Last week's deadly quake in Izmir province saw buildings reduced to rubble. Emotional scenes were witnessed as rescue workers pulled out survivors.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the magnitude 7.6 Marmara quake in 1999.

