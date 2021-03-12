UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Estonia To Hold Political Consultations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:14 PM

Turkey and Estonia are set to hold virtual political consultations on Friday, discussing several issues including solidarity within NATO and Ankara's EU membership process, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry

The delegations will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Director of EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci on the Turkish side, as well as Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov and Undersecretary Mart Volmer of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

Kaymakci is also scheduled to have an "e-meeting" with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian parliament chaired by lawmaker Marko Mihkelson, the statement added.

Bilateral relations and current regional and international developments are also on the meetings' agenda.

According to the statement, Kaymakci will also be meeting Turkish students in Estonia during his virtual visit.

