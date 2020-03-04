UrduPoint.com
Turkey, EU Need To Work Jointly To Resolve Crisis On Border - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Turkey and the European Union need to work jointly to resolve the crisis on the border, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said after talks with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in Ankara.

"Met with Minister of Interior @SuleymanSoyluEN to discuss situation on EU - Turkey border. Pressure and unilateral action are not an answer," Borrell, who is in Turkey to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib and humanitarian issues, said on Twitter.

"We need to work hand in hand to address common challenges, for the benefit of both Turkey and the EU," he said.

