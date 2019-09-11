Turkey, EU political dialogue to be held in Brussels

Turkey and the EU will hold a political dialogue meeting in Brussels on Friday, said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey and the EU will hold a political dialogue meeting in Brussels on Friday, said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The statement said the Turkish delegation will be headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci, while the EU delegation will be headed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard and the Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Christian Danielsson.

"Developments in the Turkish accession negotiations process, financial cooperation including pre-accession funds (IPA), visa liberalization process, update of the Customs Union, as well as significant areas of Turkey's cooperation with the EU, such as counter-terrorism, migration, security and defense are envisaged to be discussed," it added.