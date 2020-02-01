Turkey Evacuates Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Defense Ministry

A Turkish military transport aircraft evacuated nationals of Turkey and several foreign countries from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan on Saturday, the country's Defense Ministry said

ANKARA/MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A Turkish military transport aircraft evacuated nationals of Turkey and several foreign countries from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan on Saturday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country would evacuate 49 people, including 34 Turkish nationals, seven Azeris, seven Georgians and an Albanian, from Wuhan. All these people will be quarantined upon the arrival in Turkey.

"Nationals of Turkey and a number of friendly countries were brought onboard the plane accompanied by medical personnel. The plane took off from Wuhan for Turkey," the Turkish defense ministry said.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, also evacuated its nationals from Wuhan. A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought 312 Bangladeshis back home earlier on Saturday, the BD news portal reported.

Eight of the 312 evacuees had fever and were sent to hospitals. The others will be put into two-week quarantine.

Unlike other countries, Pakistan decided against evacuating its nationals. Zafar Mirza, a special aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan for health issues, said on Saturday that the country would only allow its citizens to return home after the two-week quarantine in China. Pakistan and China have already agreed upon that, he added.

The new strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.