UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Evacuates Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:08 PM

Turkey Evacuates Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Defense Ministry

A Turkish military transport aircraft evacuated nationals of Turkey and several foreign countries from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan on Saturday, the country's Defense Ministry said

ANKARA/MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A Turkish military transport aircraft evacuated nationals of Turkey and several foreign countries from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan on Saturday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country would evacuate 49 people, including 34 Turkish nationals, seven Azeris, seven Georgians and an Albanian, from Wuhan. All these people will be quarantined upon the arrival in Turkey.

"Nationals of Turkey and a number of friendly countries were brought onboard the plane accompanied by medical personnel. The plane took off from Wuhan for Turkey," the Turkish defense ministry said.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, also evacuated its nationals from Wuhan. A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought 312 Bangladeshis back home earlier on Saturday, the BD news portal reported.

Eight of the 312 evacuees had fever and were sent to hospitals. The others will be put into two-week quarantine.

Unlike other countries, Pakistan decided against evacuating its nationals. Zafar Mirza, a special aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan for health issues, said on Saturday that the country would only allow its citizens to return home after the two-week quarantine in China. Pakistan and China have already agreed upon that, he added.

The new strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bangladesh Turkey China Wuhan Albanian December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoles with Rajwana over de ..

57 seconds ago

58,629 fine tickets issued over traffic violations ..

58 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 01 Feb 2020

59 seconds ago

AJK secures tremendous progress in socio economic ..

1 minute ago

579 arrested for possesing illicit weapons in Fais ..

6 minutes ago

Rotary Club donates 25 wheelchairs to Lahore Gener ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.