Turkey Expecting Extension of Grain Deal - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Turkey expects that the parties to the grain deal will be able to agree on another extension of the agreement, as it is beneficial for everyone, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal in a quadripartite format was held in Istanbul from May 10-11. The Turkish Defense Minister said after the talks that the parties would continue negotiations on the grain deal in the near future.

"The protocol expires on May 18. Until this deadline, we continue to work for its stable continuation. The deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine worked with UN observers yesterday and today. Our desire is to extend the agreement on grain. It is beneficial for everyone. In addition, we have commercial vessels waiting in Ukrainian ports. Our negotiations are ongoing for their safe evacuation," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Ihlas.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that its conditions under the grain deal are not being fulfilled, and therefore the extension of the deal is the object of a difficult negotiation process between the parties.