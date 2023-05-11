UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expecting Extension Of Grain Deal - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Turkey Expecting Extension of Grain Deal - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Turkey expects that the parties to the grain deal will be able to agree on another extension of the agreement, as it is beneficial for everyone, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal in a quadripartite format was held in Istanbul from May 10-11. The Turkish Defense Minister said after the talks that the parties would continue negotiations on the grain deal in the near future.

"The protocol expires on May 18. Until this deadline, we continue to work for its stable continuation. The deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine worked with UN observers yesterday and today. Our desire is to extend the agreement on grain. It is beneficial for everyone. In addition, we have commercial vessels waiting in Ukrainian ports. Our negotiations are ongoing for their safe evacuation," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Ihlas.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that its conditions under the grain deal are not being fulfilled, and therefore the extension of the deal is the object of a difficult negotiation process between the parties.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul March May July From Agreement

Recent Stories

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

10 seconds ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

18 seconds ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest as illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest as illegal

59 seconds ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

13 minutes ago
 UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

45 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.