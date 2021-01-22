UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expects 10Mln Additional Doses Of China's Sinovac Vaccine By End Of Week

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Turkey Expects 10Mln Additional Doses of China's Sinovac Vaccine by End of Week

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Turkey may receive the second shipment of 10 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, by the end of the week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We hope that the new batch of vaccines from China will reach our country by the end of this week.

These are 10 million doses," Erdogan told reporters.

Last week, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca kicked off the country's vaccination campaign live, when he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with CoronaVac.

There will be four stages of vaccination in Turkey. At the first stage, about 9 million medical personnel and those at risk will receive the vaccine. So far, over a million people have been vaccinated.

