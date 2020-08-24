UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Expects 15 Mln Tourists, 11 Bln USD Tourist Revenue In 2020: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

Turkey expects 15 mln tourists, 11 bln USD tourist revenue in 2020: minister

Turkey expects to host as much as 15 million tourists this year, generating some 11 billion U.S. dollars of revenue, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey expects to host as much as 15 million tourists this year, generating some 11 billion U.S. Dollars of revenue, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Monday.

"We think that we would catch 15 million tourists if there wouldn't be an adverse activity in air traffic, and achieve more than 11 billion dollars of revenue," Ersoy said at a live interview on the NTV broadcaster.

He noted that the tourism sector in the country began to gain momentum as of June as Turkey started to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"Heavy air traffic began with countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Britain, and Germany," Ersoy said, noting that a total of 6.5 million foreign tourists have arrived in Turkey until the end of July.

"The tourism season started late, but it seems that it would end late," he added.

Ersoy also noted that Turkey's expectations for 2020 were very high, but due to the pandemic, there would be a grave shrinkage when compared with last year's figures.

In 2019, Turkey hosted 45 million tourists, prompting a total of 34.5 billion dollars of revenue.

Meanwhile, the ministry has so far granted 4,900 safe tourism certificates to tourism facilities across the country that defines an extensive series of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of tourists both in accommodation and transportation, according to Ersoy.

Through this certification program, Turkey aims to relieve the COVID-19-related concerns of tourists, said Ersoy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Traffic Germany June July 2019 2020 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Around 95 % Covid-19 patients in Pakistan recover

8 minutes ago

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Discussed Belarus With Germa ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Activist Navalny's Visitation Schedule Det ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases surpass 960,000

2 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Says May Tighten COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Remains Concerned With Signs of Foreign Me ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.