UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses Of Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses of Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 - President

Turkey is expecting to receive about 25-30 million doses of China's SinoVac vaccine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after he got vaccinated

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkey is expecting to receive about 25-30 million doses of China's SinoVac vaccine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after he got vaccinated.

Turkey received the first batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, including three million doses, in late December.

"If political leaders and lawmakers are vaccinated, it will be a great encouragement for all citizens.

Another 25-30 million doses of the vaccine will arrive from China. We are also negotiating with Germany, and we are developing vaccines ourselves," Erdogan told reporters.

The president added that he would receive the second shot in 28 days.

On Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gave a start to the vaccination campaign live, as he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with CoronaVac, developed by Chinese company SinoVac. Over 260,000 health workers have already been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Turkey China Company Germany Tayyip Erdogan December All From Million

Recent Stories

Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until Febru ..

3 minutes ago

Ashrafi plans establishing Pak-Arab Federation for ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

28 minutes ago

Professional British Tennis Player Murray Tests Po ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden passes 10,000 virus deaths

7 minutes ago

US Imposing Visa Restrictions on Individuals Over ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.