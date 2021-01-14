Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses of Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkey is expecting to receive about 25-30 million doses of China's SinoVac vaccine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after he got vaccinated.

Turkey received the first batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, including three million doses, in late December.

"If political leaders and lawmakers are vaccinated, it will be a great encouragement for all citizens.

Another 25-30 million doses of the vaccine will arrive from China. We are also negotiating with Germany, and we are developing vaccines ourselves," Erdogan told reporters.

The president added that he would receive the second shot in 28 days.

On Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca gave a start to the vaccination campaign live, as he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with CoronaVac, developed by Chinese company SinoVac. Over 260,000 health workers have already been vaccinated.