Turkey Expects 3.5 Million Tourists From Russia in Summer Season - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country expects only 3.5 million Russian tourists in the summer season.

"We expected 7 million (Russian tourists), but due to the well-known situation, now our relevant departments are expecting 3.

5 million. Of course, the problem will be operation of flights," Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk.

According to him, Turkish Airlines may increase the number of charter flights to solve the problem.