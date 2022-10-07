UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects EU To Develop Bilateral Ties Presupposing Further Accession - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Turkey Expects EU to Develop Bilateral Ties Presupposing Further Accession - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkey wants to develop ties with the European Union with the outlook of becoming a member state one day, a prospect supported by Ankara's participation in the broader European Political Community, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Ankara's fundamental and main expectation is that the European Political Community would strengthen our relations with the EU and contribute to us obtaining membership. Ankara expects that the EU will be developing ties with Turkey based on the prospect of its accession to the bloc, without condoning the interests and ambitions of certain countries," Erdogan said at a European Political Community summit in Prague, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan believes that Turkey is an "irreplaceable" and "key" asset for the EU and broader European community "as evident from events taking place lately.

"

Turkey signed the Ankara Agreement, or the Agreement Creating an Association Between the Republic of Turkey and the European Economic Community (EEC, the predecessor of the EU), in 1963 and applied for full membership in 1987. However, the negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU began only in 2005 with only 16 chapters out of 35 necessary to complete the accession process being opened so far.

In early 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a refugee deal, which was to accelerate the accession process and allow for visa-free travel between Turkey and the Union. But negotiations have been stalling since 2016 after the EU accused Ankara of human rights violations and non-observance of the rule of law in the country.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Prague Ankara Tayyip Erdogan 2016 From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.