UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects EU To Push Greece To Bilateral Dialogue - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Turkey Expects EU to Push Greece to Bilateral Dialogue - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkey refuses to tolerate "illegal" Greek activities and expects the European Union to prompt Athens to enter a dialogue with Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan is on a visit to the Czech capital of Prague at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.

"I expect the EU to call on our interlocutors for dialogue on a bilateral basis instead of supporting illegal initiatives masquerading as unity or solidarity," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Many countries at the Prague summit expected Turkey to take steps to improve relations with Greece, but Ankara now has nothing to talk about with Greece, Erdogan said.

At the same time, Erdogan noted that Turkey is ready to resort to retaliatory steps not only against Greece but also against any country that threatens its security.

"Not only Greece, but no matter which country is attacking us, our answer will always be: 'We may come suddenly one night.' They should know that," Erdogan said.

Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey European Union Visit Prague Athens Same Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan May Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.