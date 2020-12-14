UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expects EU, US To Fulfill Promises, Not To Impose Sanctions On Ankara - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:02 PM

Turkey Expects EU, US to Fulfill Promises, Not to Impose Sanctions on Ankara - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was upset by US and EU sanctions against Turkey, as the country was waiting not for sanctions, but for the fulfillment of their promises

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was upset by US and EU sanctions against Turkey, as the country was waiting not for sanctions, but for the fulfillment of their promises.

"It is very sad that recently there have been more and more statements from the US and the EU on sanctions against our country.

We are expecting not sanctions, but the fulfillment of the EU's promises and US support in our fight against terrorist organizations," Erdogan told reporters.

