Turkey Expects NATO to Offer Alternatives to S-400 Instead of Criticism - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Turkey expects NATO to offer alternatives to Russia's S-400 air defense systems instead of criticism in connection with the purchase of this weaponry, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the S-400 air defense systems in Sinop, noting that this was scheduled within the contract. The Pentagon has condemned the tests and threatened Ankara with consequences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously said that Ankara was ready to buy US Patriot systems under the condition of technology transfer to Ankara adding that the issue of abandoning S-400 systems was out of the question.

"Our expectation from our friends and allies is to focus on discussing alternative solutions to S-400 and reasonable technical measures that could be taken, instead of rhetoric that leads to deterioration of our relations," the statement said.