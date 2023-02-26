Turkey Expects No Major Delays in Akkuyu NPP Construction Due to Earthquake - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Ankara still expects to complete the joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russia by the end of the year with no special delays in the schedule expected after the massive earthquake, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said Sunday.

"We do not expect any particular delays in operation.

I intend to visit the plant next week and familiarize myself with the work on site. As before, we expect the work to be completed by the end of the year," Donmez told Turkish tv channel A Haber.

Following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey on February 6, the company said that all necessary measures had been taken to continue construction and installation works at the NPP site in accordance with the project schedule and maintain a high pace of work.