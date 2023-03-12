UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects Positive Outcome Of Grain Deal Extension Talks - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Turkey Expects Positive Outcome of Grain Deal Extension Talks - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Turkey expects the parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire on March 18, to make a positive decision on the deal's extension, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the need to extend the grain deal during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev. He also emphasized the importance of continuing exporting grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia to ensure food security as well as affordable food prices around the world.

"We are looking forward to a positive decision by the parties to extend this deal.

This is critical in terms of food security, the parties understand this responsibility," Akar said in an interview to Turkish media.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.

In November 2022, the deal was renewed for another 120 days until March 18, unless it is extended once again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Kiev March July November Sunday Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.