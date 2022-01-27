(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey is expected and it may take place after his trip to China, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey is expected and it may take place after his trip to China, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"As you know, the head of our state invited Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey.

During January, negotiations were held, but we could not agree on dates. In the near future, after Vladimir Putin's visit to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, we were told that we could be given a date. (Kremlin spokesman) Peskov also issued a statement today. Looking forward to this visit," Cavusoglu told a briefing.