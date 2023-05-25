UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects Return Of Stranded Grain Vessels From Ukraine In 5-10 Days - Trade Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Turkey has drawn up a plan for the return of its 12 stranded grain ships from Ukrainian ports and expects the move to take place within five to 10 days, Turkish Trade Ministry grain trade coordinator Yusuf Karakas said on Thursday.

At the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, 53 Turkish ships were in Russian and Ukrainian ports, the official said.

"We have managed to return 41 ships to Turkey, and we have worked out a transportation plan for the rest," Karakas was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Milliyet.

The vessels are expected to arrive in Turkey within five to 10 days, the report said.

Karakas added that 953 vessels have transported over 30.3 million tonnes of grain through the grain corridor since its launch in the summer of 2022.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities, which began in February 2022. The deal also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which Moscow says has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

