Turkey Expects Specific Steps From Sweden For NATO Membership - Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Turkey Expects Specific Steps From Sweden for NATO Membership - Parliament Speaker

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, speaking about the likelihood of Ankara endorsing Sweden's NATO membership by the summit in Vilnius, said the Turkish side is waiting for specific steps from Stockholm.

The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sweden has completely fulfilled its obligations to Turkey, which is blocking Sweden's entry into NATO.

"We positively assess the changes in the Swedish anti-terrorism legislation, we are waiting for their specific application, extradition to us of persons whose extradition has been requested," Kurtulmus said in an interview with TRT Haber television.

"As far as I know, Mr. President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) will attend the summit. We will wait for specific steps," he said.

With the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO. Finland has joined the alliance, but Turkey has opposed Sweden's entry.

