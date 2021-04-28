Turkey Expects Start of Deliveries of Sputnik V in May - Health Minister

The Turkish Health Ministry expects the start of deliveries of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, adding that the overall volume of imports will reach 50 million doses in six months

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Turkish Health Ministry expects the start of deliveries of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, adding that the overall volume of imports will reach 50 million doses in six months.

"With regard to the Sputnik V vaccine, we have moved on to the third phase of testing. An agreement was signed to supply 50 million doses of this vaccine over a 6-month period starting in May. Technology transfer is envisaged," Koca said in a televised address.